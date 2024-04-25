BREAKING: UIC Transfer Toby Okani Commits to WVU

NEWS: UIC transfer wing Toby Okani (@t_boogi1) has committed to West Virginia, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells @On3Sports.



The 6-8 senior averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game this season. https://t.co/PyKm45mM4i pic.twitter.com/2Jx7RaOguN