BREAKING: UIC Transfer Toby Okani Commits to WVU
Thursday, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment out of the portal from veteran guard Toby Okani, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-7, 180-pound guard from the University of Illinois-Chicago is a solid two-way player but is well-known for his defensive tenacity.
His length causes problems for opposing teams as he’s able to get in passing lanes and make most open looks contested. This past season, Okani averaged two blocks and 1.5 steals per game. For his career, he’s recorded 131 blocked shots and 112 steals.
On the offensive end of the floor, Okani averaged 11.1 points and 1.9 assists per contest while bringing down 6.8 rebounds over 32.4 minutes per outing. He’s a career 41% shooter from the field, 29% from three.
Prior to playing two years at UIC, Okani played two seasons just up the road at Duquesne where he split time as a starter and role player off the bench.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.