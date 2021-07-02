The 2021-22 WVU Golf Schedule

On Wednesday, West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons has announced the 2021-22 golf schedule.

“We are excited to play another challenging schedule in 2021-22,” said head coach Sean Covich in a release by WVU. “We have a great mix of old familiar events with some new tournaments as well.”

The Mountaineers will resume their normal schedule and open the fall season with The Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Maple Plain, Minnesota, from Sept 12-13.

On Oct. 4-5, West Virginia will look for its fourth consecutive Mountaineer Invitational title at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The event was last played in April due to COVID-19, but now returns to its normal spot in the fall.

The Mountaineers will travel to Texas on Oct. 11-13 to compete in the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks. WVU will close out its fall season at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere, Florida, hosted by WVU and UCF from Oct. 17-19.

The 2022 spring season begins at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro, Georgia, from Feb. 7-8.

The team portion of the spring schedule will open Feb. 12-13 at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, played at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

From Feb. 28 to March 2, the Mountaineers will head west to the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada. WVU will return to Statesboro, Georgia, from March 18-20 to compete in the Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club.

The Mountaineers will close out March with their annual trip to The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate from March 27-29 at the Bulls Bay Golf Club in Charleston, South Carolina.

The final regular season competition will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club from April 1-3.

The Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship will take place from April 25-27 at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

The 2022 NCAA Regionals will be hosted at various sites from May 16-18 with teams advancing to the 2022 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28-June 3.

“I believe with the roster we have coming back, plus the talented freshmen we have coming in, that we are positioned for a great season,” Covich said. There are no off weeks with this schedule. We must work hard, prepare well and play our best to have a chance in these events. But one of the reasons you come to play at West Virginia, besides competing in the premier conference in college golf, is playing an incredible regular season schedule.”

