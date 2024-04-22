West Virginia Bats Remain Cold, Drop Series Finale to Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX – The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (23-16, 11-7) were swept by the Texas Tech Red Raiders (29-13, 12-9) Sunday afternoon after falling 3-1 in the second game of the doubleheader.
West Virginia grabbed their first lead of the series in the top of the second. West Virginia junior Grant Hussey was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and after a groundball up the middle from junior Brodie Kresser, Hussey was called safe at second and took third on an errant throw. However, after an official review, Hussey was called out and he was called for interference and two outs were on the board.
Sophomore Benjamin Lumsden kept the inning alive with a walk, and freshman Michael Perazza kept it going with a single into right field before junior JJ Wetherholt went to the opposite field for an RBI single and a 1-0 WVU lead.
Texas Tech answered in the bottom of the inning when junior Cade McGee hammered the 3-2 pitch for a leadoff home run. Then, singles from sophomore Damian Bravo and freshman Garet Boehm in addition to a walk for sophomore Tracer Lopez loaded the bases set up an RBI for junior Gavin Kash on a 6-4-3 double play.
Sophomore Kevin Bazell gave Texas Tech an insurance run in the eighth with a solo home run and a 3-1 advantage.
West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night in State College (PA) as the Mountaineers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.