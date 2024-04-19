Which Early Enrollees Are Impressing? Neal Brown Answers
Spring ball is a great opportunity for returners from last year’s team to take the next step in their development, but it’s also a time of evaluating the new pieces you were able to pick up in the winter portion of the offseason, be it from the high school ranks or the transfer portal.
With the portal already open, West Virginia’s coaching staff will continue to search for help while they're trying to gauge where each position group is at currently.
In recent weeks, head coach Neal Brown detailed the importance of additions WR Jaden Bray, DL TJ Jackson, CB Garnett Hollis Jr., S Jaheem Joseph, and LB Ty French. This week, he threw out a handful of high school early enrollees that he’s been impressed with, alongside one other transfer - LB Reid Carrico.
“(Defensive back) Israel Boyce from the second part of the scimmage on through today’s practice is coming along. (Defensive lineman) Nate Gabriel is a big athlete. He’s learning, but physically he’s going to be able to be ready to help us and I think at that nose position, give us some snaps in the fall. (Edge) Elijah Kinsler is going to be a really, really good player. We’re moving him around because he’s a smart guy, so he’s been getting some reps and can be a factor. And I’ll tell you, (tight end) Jack Sammarco, he’s got to continue to get stronger but he’s got a lot of reps because Kole (Taylor) is not going. And I don’t know if it’s going to happen as quick as the fall, but he’s going to be a quality tight end for us. He has really good hands and as he gets stronger, he’s going to be good at the point of attack because he’s big.
“(Linebacker) Reid Carrico ever since (last) Friday has put several really good days together defensively and on special teams - he’s going to be a factor on both. (Defensive back) Zae Jennings - a really good football player. It’s happening really fast for him on defense, but you can see his talent and his ability on special teams. He’s a guy that’s playing himself into that.”