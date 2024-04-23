Top WVU DE Target Moves Up Decision Date
Initially, class of 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque (6’6”, 255 lbs) set his decision date for August 1st. That date has now changed. The Opa Locka, Florida product will now reveal his college destination on July 1st.
Telemaque has official visits scheduled with West Virginia (May 31-June 2) and Minnesota (June 7-9). Colorado, Florida, LSU, and Missouri are the other four schools heavily involved and are looking to secure a weekend in June to host the talented prospect ahead of his decision. Akron, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Duke, FAU, FIU, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, Miami (OH), Nebraska, Pitt, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, and Wake Forest are also on his offer list.
"The (WVU) staff is amazing and I see I can get developed over there," Telemaque told Mountaineers Now last month. "Coach (Andrew) Jackson... we have a great relationship. My thoughts are he’s one of most underrated coaches in the country."
As a junior at Monsignor Pace, Telemaque recorded 10.5 sacks in eight games.
