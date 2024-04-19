Official: WVU Announces Hire of Kory Barnett as Assistant Coach
Yesterday, it was reported by Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 at that Nevada’s Kory Barnett would be joining Darian DeVries’ staff at West Virginia. Friday morning, the hire became official.
“We are thrilled to have Kory join our basketball staff as he is one of the great, bright young coaches in college basketball,” DeVries said in a press release. “He has worked his way up during his career and really did a great job at Nevada, especially working with their defense and having them ranked at the top nationally. Kory is an incredible person and family man.”
Barnett has spent the past five seasons as an assistant on Steve Alford’s staff at Nevada, following him over from UCLA. While with the Bruins, Barnett served as the video coordinator for four years and then as the Director of Basketball Ops for two years. He played at Indiana from 2009-12 and then swiftly moved into a grad assistant role at his alma mater for one season.
West Virginia’s staff now consists of Nick Norton (assistant coach/director of player development), Chester Frazier (associate head coach), and Kory Barnett (assistant coach).