WVU Set to Reveal New Football Uniforms
As part of the spring game festivities, West Virginia will unveil a fresh new set of uniforms which will debut in 2024. The current set has been in place since Neal Brown was hired in 2019, which were also revealed at the spring game.
Uniform resets typically happen about every six years or so and this is one West Virginia fans have been impatiently waiting for. Don’t get me wrong, the current set looks clean but it lacks character. It’s very plain, very blah, especially the road uniforms. The absence of gold on the road uniform makes it a close resemblance of Penn State with all of the blue and white. It just doesn’t look like West Virginia.
With this new rollout, they have a chance to get it right and honor the storied history of Mountaineer football by bringing back stripes on the pants, block numbers, a glossy finish on the helmets, and the flying WV back on the shoulders. Will it happen? I have a hunch of some of that will be incorporated, but not all of it. I assume this will be more of a clash of honoring the past with a modern feel to it.
There’s also very established belief that a black alternate uniform will make its way into the rotation. West Virginia has had a gray alternate in the fold since 2019 and also had it in the previous look that existed from 2012-18. This past basketball season, both the men and women’s teams sported an all black uniform with gold trim and lettering. With black presumably in the mix, gray will allegedly be on the way out.
In under 24 hours, we’ll have all the answers to what the next chapter of Mountaineer football will look like.