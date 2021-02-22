All Four Mountaineer Signees Nominated for McDonald's All-American List

West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey arguably signed his best class in November. All four signees, Winter Rogers, Messiah Hunter, Ja’Naiya Quinerly, and Emma Shumate, were nominated on the McDonald’s All-American List.

"I am thrilled that Emma, JJ, Messiah, and Wynter are joining our program," said Carey on signing day. "They are all high-level players that are skilled, tough, and extremely competitive. They make our roster better, and all four have bright futures. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together. This is a great day for our program."

Winter Rogers / 5’11 / Guard

As a three-time member of the USA Today Arkansas All-State Team, Rogers averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in her three-year career at Little Rock Christian Academy. As a sophomore, she led the Warriors to an Arkansas 5A State Championship and was named the MVP of the title game and was named the State Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association. Rogers has garnered all-state and all-conference accolades every year of high school.

Messiah Hunter / 6’2” / Guard

In Hunter's first two years of high school, at Hopewell High, she averaged 13 points per game and led her team to a pair of Virginia 3A State Runner-Up finishes. As a sophomore, she was named to the VHSCA 3A All-State First Team. Then, in her only season at TPLS Christian Academy, she averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game on her way to earning NACA First-Team honors.

Ja'Naiya "JJ" Quinerly / 5’8” / Guard

Quinerly has averaged 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 5.0 assists per game career at Lake Taylor High. In her sophomore year, she averaged a double double, averaging 20.3 points and 10 assists per game. In 2019, Quinerly was named the VHSCA 4A Player of the Year, and USA Today selected her the Virginia All-State Second Team.

Emma Shumate / 6’1” / Guard

Shumate was named to the Ohio All-State, Capital Conference (OCC) and District II First Teams in 2020 while also being named the OCC Player of the Year. In 2019, she was named to the OCC and District II Second Teams.

