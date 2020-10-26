SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Big 12 Conference Releases Women's Basketball Schedule

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference unveiled the women's basketball schedule Monday afternoon. 

The Mountaineers open conference play against Big 12 preseason favorite, the Baylor Bears, on December 10th inside the WVU Coliseum. The final home game is February 20th against TCU before heading on the road, in the season finale, versus Iowa State. 

The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship will be held at Municipal Auditorium, March 11-14, 2021, in Kansas City.

The nonconference portion of the Mountaineers schedule has not been released at this time. 

2020-21 WVU Women's Basketball Schedule 

Dec 10 Baylor

Dec 18 @ Oklahoma State

Jan 2 @ Kansas

Jan 5 @ Kansas State

Jan 9 Texas

Jan 13 Texas Tech

Jan 16 @ Oklahoma

Jan 20 Kansas State

Jan 23 Oklahoma State

Jan 27 @ Texas Tech

Jan 30 @ TCU

Feb 3 Iowa State

Feb 6 @ Texas

Feb 10 Kansas

Feb 14 Oklahoma

Feb 17 @ Baylor

Feb 20 TCU

Feb 24 @ Iowa State

