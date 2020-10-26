Big 12 Conference Releases Women's Basketball Schedule
Christopher Hall
The Big 12 Conference unveiled the women's basketball schedule Monday afternoon.
The Mountaineers open conference play against Big 12 preseason favorite, the Baylor Bears, on December 10th inside the WVU Coliseum. The final home game is February 20th against TCU before heading on the road, in the season finale, versus Iowa State.
The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship will be held at Municipal Auditorium, March 11-14, 2021, in Kansas City.
The nonconference portion of the Mountaineers schedule has not been released at this time.
2020-21 WVU Women's Basketball Schedule
Dec 10 Baylor
Dec 18 @ Oklahoma State
Jan 2 @ Kansas
Jan 5 @ Kansas State
Jan 9 Texas
Jan 13 Texas Tech
Jan 16 @ Oklahoma
Jan 20 Kansas State
Jan 23 Oklahoma State
Jan 27 @ Texas Tech
Jan 30 @ TCU
Feb 3 Iowa State
Feb 6 @ Texas
Feb 10 Kansas
Feb 14 Oklahoma
Feb 17 @ Baylor
Feb 20 TCU
Feb 24 @ Iowa State
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly