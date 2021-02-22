Gondrezick Appears in ESPN's Latest WNBA Mock Draft

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick picked up by the Los Angeles Sparks in ESPN's latest WNBA mock draft

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick is projected to be a late third-round draft pick at No. 34 to the Los Angeles Sparks in the latest edition of ESPN’s WNBA mock draft.

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick. Dale Sparks - WVU Women's Basketball

Gondrezick is averaging a team-leading 20.8 points per game and a team-leading 4.7 assists, ranking fourth in the Big 12 Conference in both categories. The redshirt senior has hit all her career highs this season, including 30 points and nine assists at TCU.

The Benton Harbor, MI native, began her collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where she led all Big Ten Conference freshmen with 14.9 ppg while averaging 3.6 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game, earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten Second Team by the media and the coaches before transferring to West Virginia.

Last season, Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in scoring with 15.3 ppg earning her way to Big 12 Honorable mention. Additionally, she made the 2019 Cancun Challenge All-Tournament Team and earned 2019 Florida Sunshine Classic Most Valuable Player.

