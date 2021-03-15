Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Mountaineers Maintain Rankings Following Big 12 Tournament Run

The West Virginia women's basketball team stays put in the AP and Coaches Polls.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia University women's basketball team remained No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in USA Today's Coaches Poll.

As a two seed, the Mountaineers reached the Championship round of the Big 12 Conference tournament after defeating Kansas State and Oklahoma to set up a showdown with the top-seeded Baylor Lady Bears but fell short to one of, if not the best team in the country, 76- 50 in the finals. 

March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.

March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.

West Virginia comfortably awaits its NCAA Tournament fate, as the 2021 tournament bracket will be unveiled on Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET. WVU’s seeding, matchup and tip time will be announced following tonight’s show. This year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held in San Antonio, Texas, and its surrounding areas. West Virginia currently ranks No. 24 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) Rankings.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Florida Gators at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Puts in Work Before NCAA Brackets Revealed

March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.
WVU Womens Basketball

Mountaineers Maintain Rankings Following Big 12 Tournament Run

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) fights for yardage at the goal line as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Lance Dixon (10) and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) defend during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State Faces Penn State In Happy Valley
Football

Official: Lance Dixon Signs with WVU

USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

zoom_0
Basketball

WATCH: Morehead State HC Preston Spradlin Previews West Virginia

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

FanDuel Releases Odds to Win National Championship

Untitled design
Basketball

College GameDay Crew Picks WVU to go Far in NCAA Tournament

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

Game Time, TV Info Announced for West Virginia vs Morehead State