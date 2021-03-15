Mountaineers Maintain Rankings Following Big 12 Tournament Run

The West Virginia University women's basketball team remained No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in USA Today's Coaches Poll.

As a two seed, the Mountaineers reached the Championship round of the Big 12 Conference tournament after defeating Kansas State and Oklahoma to set up a showdown with the top-seeded Baylor Lady Bears but fell short to one of, if not the best team in the country, 76- 50 in the finals.

March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium. Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia comfortably awaits its NCAA Tournament fate, as the 2021 tournament bracket will be unveiled on Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET. WVU’s seeding, matchup and tip time will be announced following tonight’s show. This year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held in San Antonio, Texas, and its surrounding areas. West Virginia currently ranks No. 24 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) Rankings.

