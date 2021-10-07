    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mountaineers Picked Fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

    The Big 12 Conference releases the 2021-22 women's basketball preseason standings
    Author:

    On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021-22 women's basketball preseason rankings, as voted on by the coaches, with the West Virginia Mountaineers sitting at number four. 

    West Virginia finished last season with a 13-5 Big 12 record, tying for second with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls before falling in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game to the Baylor Bears. The Mountaineers finished 22-7 overall with a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

    Baylor was selected to win the Big 12 for the 11th time since 2006. The Bears have 12 regular season titles, including the last 11, marking the longest active streak in the country.

    Iowa State and Texas are tied for the second spot, placing WVU fourth, followed by Oklahoma to round out the top half of the standings. Next, TCU claims sixth, then Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Kansas. 

    2021-22 Big 12 Conference Standings

    1. Baylor (7) 79

    T-2. Iowa State (1) 67

    T-2. Texas (2) 67

    4. West Virginia 58

    5. Oklahoma 44

    6. TCU 32

    7. Oklahoma State 30

    T-8. K-State 26

    T-8. Texas Tech 26

    10. Kansas 17

