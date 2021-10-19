    • October 19, 2021
    Mountaineers Start at No. 19 in the AP Poll

    West Virginia begins the 2021-22 season inside the top 20
    Author:

    On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its 2021-22 preseason top 25, with the West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball sitting at No. 19.

    The Mountaineers finished 22-7 last season, including reaching the Big 12 Conference tournament championship and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA tournament. 

    West Virginia returns four of its five starters, highlighted by Esmery Martinez and Kirsten "KK" Deans. Martinez, who was voted on the All-Big 12 Preseason team, averaged a double double 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season, while Deans is the teams returning leading scorer, averaging 13.7 PPG. 

    West Virginia was voted fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings and in addition to Martinez being selected to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, Deans and Kari Niblack was voted honorable mention.  

    Preseason AP Poll

    1. South Carolina

    2. UCONN

    3. Stanford

    4. Maryland

    5. NC State

    6. Louisville

    7. Baylor

    8. Indiana

    9. Iowa

    10. Oregon

    11. Michigan

    12. Iowa State

    13. Kentucky

    14. Oregon State

    15. Tennessee

    16. Florida State

    t-17. Ohio State

    t-17. Georgia Tech

    19. West Virginia

    20. UCLA

    21. South Florida

    22. Arizona

    23. Texas A&M

    24. Virginia Tech

    25. Texas

    Others Receiving Votes

    Georgia 65, Michigan State 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri State 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington State 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma State 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota State 1, Mississippi 1.

    West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Mike Carey reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
