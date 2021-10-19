Mountaineers Start at No. 19 in the AP Poll

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its 2021-22 preseason top 25, with the West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball sitting at No. 19.

The Mountaineers finished 22-7 last season, including reaching the Big 12 Conference tournament championship and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

West Virginia returns four of its five starters, highlighted by Esmery Martinez and Kirsten "KK" Deans. Martinez, who was voted on the All-Big 12 Preseason team, averaged a double double 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season, while Deans is the teams returning leading scorer, averaging 13.7 PPG.

West Virginia was voted fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings and in addition to Martinez being selected to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, Deans and Kari Niblack was voted honorable mention.

Preseason AP Poll

1. South Carolina

2. UCONN

3. Stanford

4. Maryland

5. NC State

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Indiana

9. Iowa

10. Oregon

11. Michigan

12. Iowa State

13. Kentucky

14. Oregon State

15. Tennessee

16. Florida State

t-17. Ohio State

t-17. Georgia Tech

19. West Virginia

20. UCLA

21. South Florida

22. Arizona

23. Texas A&M

24. Virginia Tech

25. Texas

Others Receiving Votes

Georgia 65, Michigan State 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri State 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington State 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma State 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota State 1, Mississippi 1.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly