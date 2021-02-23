West Virginia Moves up in Lastest Coaches Poll

West Virginia climbs up the rankings in this week's coaches top 25

The West Virginia University women's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 22 in this week's coaches poll.

Dale Sparks - WVU Women's Basketball

The Mountaineers were scheduled to play the other only ranked program within the Big 12 Conference, the Baylor Bears, who come in this week at No. 7, but the game was postponed due to the winter storm that hit the State of Texas earlier in the week. West Virginia did, however, get one game in against TCU in the season home finale, which they won, 81-78.

West Virginia's final four games of the season are on the road, starting with Iowa State (Wed, Feb 24, 7:30) and Kansas (Sat, Feb 27, 2:00) this week.

Top 25 Coaches Poll

1. UConn

2. Stanford

3. Texas A&M

4. NC State

5. Louisville

6. South Carolina

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Arizona

10. UCLA

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. South Florida

14. Ohio State

15. Oregon

16. Arkansas

17. Kentucky

18. Georgia

t-19. Missouri State

t-19. Gonzaga

21. Tennessee

22. West Virginia

23. Depaul

24. South Dakota State

25. Northwestern

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly