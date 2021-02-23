West Virginia Moves up in Lastest Coaches Poll
The West Virginia University women's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 22 in this week's coaches poll.
The Mountaineers were scheduled to play the other only ranked program within the Big 12 Conference, the Baylor Bears, who come in this week at No. 7, but the game was postponed due to the winter storm that hit the State of Texas earlier in the week. West Virginia did, however, get one game in against TCU in the season home finale, which they won, 81-78.
West Virginia's final four games of the season are on the road, starting with Iowa State (Wed, Feb 24, 7:30) and Kansas (Sat, Feb 27, 2:00) this week.
Top 25 Coaches Poll
1. UConn
2. Stanford
3. Texas A&M
4. NC State
5. Louisville
6. South Carolina
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. Arizona
10. UCLA
11. Indiana
12. Michigan
13. South Florida
14. Ohio State
15. Oregon
16. Arkansas
17. Kentucky
18. Georgia
t-19. Missouri State
t-19. Gonzaga
21. Tennessee
22. West Virginia
23. Depaul
24. South Dakota State
25. Northwestern
