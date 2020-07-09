West Virginia Women's Basketball Postpone Team Workouts

The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that the Women's basketball team postponed their summer workouts due to six players testing positive for COVID-19.

Players that tested negative can resume workouts on July 20th, 14 days after the initial start date of July 6.

All positive individuals will enter a self-isolation period for 14 days and as part of the department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed, and they will be mandated to self-quarantine per the department's protocol.

“As with our men’s basketball team, the safest thing to do is put a pause on our women’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons in the statement released by the University. “The recent testing numbers, before their workouts even begin, show it’s not in the best interest of the student-athletes. Our medical officials will closely monitor the team in the coming days with a goal of starting its summer prep on July 20.”

