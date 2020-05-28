MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Women's Basketball to Meet Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Christopher Hall

On Thursday (May 28, 2020), the Big 12 league offices announced the matchups for the Big 12/SEC Challenge in women's basketball which has West Virginia squaring off against Tennessee. No times or dates have been set.

“The SEC/Big 12 Challenge proved to be a successful event for both conferences since its inception in 2014,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a release by the conference. “These contests provide high-quality matchups that prepare our teams for the rigors of Big 12 play while showcasing the excitement of women’s basketball.”

Mountaineers are 0-6 all-time versus the Lady Vols with the last meeting coming in November of 2007 when the 16th ranked Mountaineers fell 67-49 to No. 1 Tennessee. 

West Virginia is coming off a disappointing 17-12 season with their NCAA hopes riding on a successful Big 12 Conference tournament but both tournaments were cancelled due to COVID-19, while Tennessee was squarely on the bubble after a second-round loss to Kentucky in the SEC Conference tournament. 

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey is entering his 20th season with the Mountaineers with a record of 410-217. 

Big 12/SEC Challange Matchups

Baylor at Arkansas

South Carolina at Iowa State

Kansas at Ole Miss

Kentucky at K-State

Oklahoma at Georgia

Alabama at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas A&M at Texas

Texas Tech at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at West Virginia

