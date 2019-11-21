WVU Women Dominate Coppin State on Education Day

For the second season in a row, the West Virginia women's basketball team hosted over 10,000 local elementary and middle school students in celebration of Education Day on Thursday morning.

Fueled by the fourth-straight 20+ point outing from junior guard Kysre Gondrezick, the Mountaineers (4-0, 0-0) rolled over the visiting Coppin State Eagles 82-47.

"Great crowd. Great enthusiasm in the gym. Those kids did a great job," head coach Mike Carey said after the Mountaineers win.

Despite affording Coppin State an early 2-0 lead after the opening tip, the Mountaineers gained the lead after a pair of Tynice Martin jumpers and never looked back, outscoring the Eagles 37-25 in the opening half.

West Virginia closed out the game outscoring Coppin State 45-22 in the second half.

Gondrezick (20), Martin (17), forward Kari Niblack (13), forward Esmery Martinez (10), and guard Kirsten Deans (10) all finished the game with double figures.

West Virginia travels to Cancun, Mexico on November, 28 to take on Creighton in the Cancun Challenge.