WVU Women's Basketball 2020-21 Nonconference Schedule Revealed

On Friday, West Virginia University Athletics Director Shane Lyons released the nonconference matchups, completing the 2020-21 schedule.

“Our nonconference schedule is going to be very good,” head coach Mike Carey said in a release by the university. “We’re going to play a number of Power 5 schools in these tournaments when they come out. We’re looking forward to facing some tough competition in the nonconference, which will help prepare us for the Big 12 season.”

The Mountaineers host West Virginia Tech in an exhibition game Thursday, Oct. 28, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown before opening the season at home against Saint Francis (PA) - the first of three games in six days followed with Kennesaw State on Friday, Nov. 19 and Radford on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Then, West Virginia travels to St. Petersburg, FL, Nov. 26-27, for the St. Petersburg Showcase. Opponents and game times for the event will be announced at a later date.

The Mountaineers return home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to take on Charlotte, then travel to James Madison on Dec. 12 before heading back to Florida from Dec. 20-21 to compete in the West Palm Beach Invitational. Opponents and game times for the event will be announced at a later date.

West Virginia returns to action following Christmas break and finishes off the nonconference schedule versus Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Game times, television coverage and ticket information for WVU’s 2021-22 nonconference matchups will be released at a later date. Additionally, West Virginia’s matchup for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge also will be announced in the coming weeks.

2020-21 WVU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 28 WVU Tech (Exh.)

Nov. 16 Saint Francis (PA)

Nov. 19 Kennesaw State

Nov. 21 Radford

Nov. 26-27 St. Pete Showcase

Dec. 7 Charlotte

Dec. 12 @ James Madison

Dec. 20-21 West Palm Beach Invitational

Dec. 29 Maryland Eastern Shore

