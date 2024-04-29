Wyatt Milum Projected a First Rounder in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Zach Frazier was recently selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and this time next year, we'll be talking about Wyatt Milum going early in the 2025 draft.
Can he top the 51st overall spot where Frazier just went? According to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, he'll do so with flying colors. Wilson projects Milum to go in the first round (24th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles in his first way-too-early mock draft.
"Milum is an athletic tackle who plays with good technique as both a run and pass blocker, and he has the potential to take his game to another level with a strong 2024 season."
Milum did not allow a single sack or QB hit in 337 pass block snaps in 2023 and allowed only nine pressures. If he's able to replicate that kind of production in his final year as a Mountaineer, it will become more of a certainty that Milum goes in the first round of next year's draft. Offensive line coach Matt Moore is also making sure that he gives Milum some reps at center to further attract teams at the next level with his versatility.
"I want to play the most positions I can play," Milum said. "I just don't want to be a guy that can only play one position. I'd be happy if I can play all five. I'm trying to learn every day a new position."