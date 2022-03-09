Skip to main content
Logan Bruss, Josh Seltzner, Faion Hicks, Scott Nelson, Jake Ferguson, Matt Henningsen

Wisconsin Pro Day recap and results

All of the sights and sounds from Wednesday's Pro Day in Madison.

19 former Wisconsin Badgers participated in Wisconsin's local Pro Day on Wednesday, with all 32 NFL teams in attendance. 

Taking part in a myriad of strength, speed, and explosiveness drills, as well as position work towards the end of the day, all 19 players looked to improve their draft stock ahead of the NFL Draft in late April. 

Here are the official results results shared out by Wisconsin:

2022 Wisconsin Football Pro Day Results

While in attendance there were a number of players that specifically helped themselves:

Matt Henningsen

Matt Henningsen put together a really strong performance, and further backed up his inclusion on the annual "Freak's List" put out by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Add in his position versatility and incredible smarts, and he is a player that could surprise folks in the NFL. His numbers in the 3-cone, vertical, and broad jump would have put him near the top of all players at his position at the NFL Combine.

Faion Hicks

Cornerback Faion Hicks ran extremely well with a 4.37 second 40-yard dash. Hick's mentioned that the biggest question from professional scouts was his speed, and I think he did enough to boost his stock. After the season Hick's was given a "Day 3" by the NFL, so it will be interesting to see if his numbers did enough to get him drafted. 

Scott Nelson

Another Wisconsin defensive back to put on a show was Scott Nelson. 

Nelson ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and also led all performers with a 39.5" vertical jump, 6.62 second 3-cone drill, and 3.92 second 20-yard shuttle. Safe to say Nelson may have did the most to increase his chances of making an NFL roster next season of anyone. 

