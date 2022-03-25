Wisconsin basketball 2021-2022: Brad Davison's season in review and top overall performances

While the 2021-2022 season for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team did not end according to plan, Greg Gard's bunch put together an excellent season.

After being projected to finish No. 10 in the Big Ten by the media during the preseason, the Badgers would win 25 games and earn a share of the regular-season conference crown.

Led primarily by their starting five, this year's Wisconsin team was a blast to watch. Each of the starters had their moment, or in some cases moments, to shine with stellar performances that helped guide the team to victory.

Let's look back at the 2021-2022 season overall for Brad Davison and his top games.

Brad Davison

Brad Davison surprised very few by coming back to Wisconsin for a fifth season, thanks to the NCAA COVID waiver. A starter since his freshman season, Davison had unfinished business in the Big Ten and looked to improve from the worst 2-point shooting percentage of his career in 2021.

Davison immediately took on a leadership role with the young roster around him, and ultimately he put together his best season as a Badger.

Overall, Davison set a career-high in points (14.1 ppg) and added four rebounds, two assists, and nearly one steal on a per-game basis. He wound up breaking Bronson Koenig's program record for three-point makes and was a catalyst for Wisconsin's share of a regular-season Big Ten title.

Davison will go down as one of the best players in program history and will likely always hold a special place in the hearts of fans around the Big Ten for his ability to draw charges and overall physical play.

Best performance: @ Georgia Tech on December 1, 2021

Stat line: 27 points (9-of-16 shooting), three assists, five three-point makes

Selecting the top game for Brad Davison this year was a toss-up. In the end, the fact that the Georgia Tech game featured five three-point makes and came in a narrow road win tipped the scale. Davison led all scorers with 27 points and tallied nine-straight points during a crucial stretch of the game. He would later be named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week for his effort.

Honorable mention: vs. Ohio State on January 13, 2022

Stat line: 25 points (7-of-12 shooting), three rebounds, four three-point makes

This game earned honorable mention because Davison helped carry the Badgers over the same Ohio State team who ran over the Badgers earlier in the year. Davison led all scorers with 25 points and came up with some great defensive plays, even with Johnny Davis having an off night.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter