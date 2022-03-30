Wisconsin basketball 2021-2022: Steven Crowl's season in review and top overall performances

While the 2021-2022 season for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team did not end according to plan, Greg Gard's bunch put together an excellent season.

After being projected to finish No. 10 in the Big Ten by the media during the preseason, the Badgers would win 25 games and earn a share of the regular-season conference crown.

Led primarily by their starting five, this year's Wisconsin team was a blast to watch. Each of the starters had their moment, or in some cases moments, to shine with stellar performances that helped guide the team to victory.

Let's look back at the 2021-2022 season overall for Steven Crowl and his top games.

Steven Crowl

Steven Crowl entered this past season as the starting center for the Badgers after learning behind Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter in 2020-2021.

The 7-footer out of Minnesota took full advantage of the extra opportunities and became a dependable offensive threat for the Badgers in the post, averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Shooting just under 50% from the floor, "Big Steve" was a highly efficient player on offense for Wisconsin last year and should see his shot volume increase next year with Johnny Davis and Brad Davison likely no longer on the roster. Crowl already has a solid three-point shot and some pretty post moves, but he could be more aggressive.

Defensively, Crowl still needs to add strength, but he willingly held his ground against some of the better big men in the Big Ten despite frequently finding himself in foul trouble last year.

If this off-season Crowl can add additional strength and be more assertive on the offensive end, he could be primed for a huge jump next year. He is one of the most talented returning players on the roster, and his confidence rose as the season progressed.

Best performance: vs. Minnesota on February 23, 2021

Stat line: 20 points (7-of-9 shooting), seven rebounds

Playing against his home-state team, Crowl put together a dominant effort against the Gophers in late February. The sophomore center handled Minnesota in the low-post and got to the free-throw line six times. Crowl actively hunted his shot and also stayed out of foul trouble on the other end. This contest was the high point of his season, and it provided a glimpse of what he could do in the future with further development.

Honorable mention: vs. Illinois State on December 29, 2021

Stat line: 21 points (7-of-10 shooting), 10 rebounds, two three-point makes

Crowl statistically had his best game against Illinois State during non-conference play. He led the team with 21 points and recorded his first career double-double with 10 boards. The game was far closer than it should have been, and if it wasn't for a big night by Crowl, the Badgers might have lost.

The only reason this game was rated slightly behind the 20-point performance against Minnesota was due to the level of competition.

