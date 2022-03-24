Wisconsin basketball 2021-2022: Tyler Wahl's season in review and top overall performances

While the 2021-2022 season for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team did not end according to plan, Greg Gard's bunch put together an excellent season.

After being projected to finish No. 10 in the Big Ten by the media during the preseason, the Badgers would win 25 games and earn a share of the regular-season conference crown.

Led primarily by their starting five, this year's Wisconsin team was a blast to watch. Each of the starters had their moment, or in some cases moments, to shine with stellar performances that helped guide the team to victory.

Let's look back at the 2021-2022 season overall for Tyler Wahl and his top games.

Tyler Wahl

Tyler Wahl made big strides this past year. The junior "glue-guy" displayed improved strength and a wider array of low-post moves around the basket. While his outside shooting was still suspect at best, Wahl played more in control with the ball in his hands and wound up averaging a career-high in points (11.4 ppg), rebounds (5.9 rpg), assists (1.5 ast), steals (1.2 stl), and raised his free throw shooting percentage by over 13%. Wahl was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

If Wahl's game can take another nice jump this off-season, he could be an All-Big Ten candidate.

Best performance: vs. Ohio State on January 13, 2022

Stat line: 20 points (8-of-10 shooting), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals

Tyler Wahl did it all against Ohio State on January 13. The junior forward not only stuffed the stat sheet, but he also did a phenomenal job against EJ Liddell of Ohio State on the defensive end. It was a close call, but his defensive effort against the Buckeyes was the difference for me. Wahl poured in 20 points and added a season-high six assists while holding Ohio State's leading scorer to only two first-half points.

Honorable mention: @Maryland on January 9, 2022

Stat line: 21 points (8-of-12 shooting), five rebounds, two assists

The Maryland game was the contest before his 20-point performance against Ohio State. Wahl led all scorers in Wisconsin's road win over Maryland, and the Badgers needed every point in their 70-69 win. I considered Wahl's effort against Keegan Murray and Iowa here too, but ultimately the way he led the charge in a tough road environment gave the Maryland game the edge, in my opinion.

