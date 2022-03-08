Johnny Davis and Greg Gard top Big Ten honorees

The awards continue to pile up for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team and superstar Johnny Davis.

After being recognized as a first-team All-Big Ten by the press and coaches earlier in the day Tuesday, Davis took home the top individual award in the conference. He was a consensus selection by both the media and coaches for the Conference Player of the Year award and is the fourth player from Wisconsin to take home the hardware since 2000, joining Devin Harris (2004), Alando Tucker (2007), and most recently Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Johnny Davis was arguably the top player in the conference all season long, averaging 20 points and over eight rebounds per game. However, it was Davis' ability to come up clutch in big moments and take over games at times that likely was the deciding factor, that and the fact that he helped lead the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten Conference title.

Davis is also under consideration for several national awards, including National Player of the Year. With many deserving candidates from the Big Ten also in the running, Johnny Davis separated himself in terms of standing for the conference award, and could very well do so nationally given his tremendous season with the Badgers.

It appears as though it is just a matter of time before Johnny Davis' No. 1 jersey is hanging in the rafters at the Kohl Center.

Davis was not the only one to earn recognition from the conference on Tuesday though.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was also tabbed the Big Ten's Coach of the Year as well, his second in the past three seasons with UW.

Gard was the heavy favorite for the award after helping lead the Badgers to a share of the conference title and a 24-6 overall record and 15-5 mark in conference play despite being picked No. 10 in the preseason by the media.

A big reason for Gard's selection beyond his team's overall performance was the rapid development of his young core. Johnny Davis exploded this season under his tutelage, while true freshman Chucky Hepburn (who earned All-Freshmen Team honors for the conference) and Steven Crowl (honorable-mention All-Big Ten) only got better as the season went on as well.

Gard was by far the most deserving candidate for the award, and he quieted the doubters once again this year in Madison.