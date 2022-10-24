WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship

The Wisconsin Badgers had an extra scholarship entering this season.

After months of watching the transfer portal, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin coaching staff instead decided to reward one of the current players with a scholarship.

After practice, the team surprised walk-on Isaac Lindsey with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.

Originally from Mineral Point (Wis.), Lindsey actually began his career at UNLV on scholarship. He chose to play for the Runnin' Rebels over additional scholarship offers from Depaul, South Dakota State, UW-Green Bay, and UW-Milwaukee.

However, after an injury forced him to redshirt during his first season at UNLV, Lindsey opted to transfer back home and walk on with the Badgers.

Last season, Lindsey appeared in only six games for Wisconsin but made significant strides as the season wore on, specifically in practice. As a result, Lindsey saw action against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, and the 6-foot-4 shooting guard now enters his sophomore year as someone the staff is expecting to play a bigger role.

Known for his shooting ability from three-point range, Lindsey is a former two-time First-Team All-State selection and two-time All-Area Player of the Year athlete at the high school level, and he is far from a standard walk-on.

Congratulations to Isaac Lindsey and his family for the honor. You can watch the video surprise below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.