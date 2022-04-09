Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball announces the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman

Lorne Bowman will continue his career closer to a press release shared by the basketball program.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball program announced that freshman guard Lorne Bowman has left the team and will pursue his college career somewhere closer to home.

The former three-star recruit out of Detroit missed all of 2020 due to personal reasons and was absent for the latter part of last year due to what the team called a non-COVID illness.

Bowman played in 22 games as a reserve guard and averaged just over 10 minutes per contest during his brief career in Madison. Bowman led the Badgers in three-point shooting percentage at 40% during the 2021-2022 season and averaged three points per game.

Head coach Greg Gard had this to say about Bowman in a press release by the Badgers:

"We completely understand and support Lorne's decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what's best for him currently and also for his future. He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future."

Wisconsin now has at least four available scholarships to work with this off-season with the announced departure of Bowman, who joins Matthew Mors and Ben Carlson as young players who left the team in search of a different home following season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mors announced his commitment to South Dakota State earlier on Friday, and like Bowman, was looking to move back closer to home.

As a result of the three transfers and the early declaration to the NBA by Johnny Davis, Greg Gard and the coaching staff have been hitting the transfer portal and the 2022 recruiting class for potential additions for the past few weeks.

Regardless, we wish nothing but the best for Bowman and think the move likely benefits both parties based on the up and down nature of the past two years. 

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Lorne Bowman with the Wisconsin Badgers (Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball announces the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman

By Matt Belz13 seconds ago
Caesar Williams celebrates at Camp Randall.
Recruiting

Wisconsin officially announces the signing of seven walk-ons for the 2022 class.

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh (credit: Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin athletics: new NIL initiatives emerge for UW athletes this spring

By Matt Belz9 hours ago
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new wide receiver offers went out on Thursday

By Matt Belz13 hours ago
Frank Kaminsky (credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Former Wisconsin great Frank Kaminsky waived by the Phoenix Suns

By Matt BelzApr 7, 2022
The Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks come together before a drill.
Football

Photos and videos from spring practice No. 8 for the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt BelzApr 7, 2022
Spring Practice for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Football

Wisconsin spring football: practice No. 8 recap

By Matt BelzApr 7, 2022
Bucky Badger doing pushups.
Recruiting

[Watch] An interview with Madison Edgewood head coach Jesse Norris discussing new walk-on commit Cam Fane

By Matt BelzApr 6, 2022