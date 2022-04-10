Former Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman announces transfer to Oakland University

Just days after publicly sharing his intention to leave the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program with the hopes of playing closer to home, Lorne Bowman has already found a new team.

On Sunday, Bowman took to Twitter to announce his decision to commit to Oakland University of the Horizon League.

Bowman joins a Golden Grizzlies program led by Greg Kampe, who will be the second longest-tenured coach in all of Division I college basketball next season behind only Jim Boeheim.

Oakland's campus is in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Bowman's hometown of Detroit.

Bowman was enrolled at Wisconsin for two years, but he only played in 22 career games for the Badgers and averaged three points per game.

A key reserve for Wisconsin this past season, Bowman missed the latter part of the 2021-2022 season due to a non-COVID illness, and he leaves the Badgers with four available scholarships going into the off-season.

Best of luck to Lorne moving forward, and it appears he found a new place to play closer to his family.

Bowman had this to say about his decision to transfer on Friday in a press release shared by the Wisconsin communications department:

"First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game of basketball at a high level. I want to thank coach Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft, and Sharif Chambliss, and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. To my teammates, I will never forget you guys. To Badger Nation, I want to thank you for all the support and love you showed me and the team this season. The University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you all!"

