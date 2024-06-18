Report: Sixers host former Badgers star Sam Dekker for workout
Former Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker was hosted by the 76ers for a free-agent workout, according to a report from NBC Philadelphia's John Clark.
Dekker, 30, had a breakout season for the London Lions in 2022-23, competing in the British Basketball League (BBL). He averaged a professional career-high 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was named league MVP for the 2022-23 season.
Daryl Morey is the current President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers and he was part of the Rockets' front office that selected Dekker with the 18th pick in the 2015 NBA draft.
The Sheboygan, Wisconsin native struggled to find his footing in the NBA, averaging only 5.5 points in 15.4 minutes per game in a six-year career. Now as a more proven professional player, he has the chance to find himself back on an NBA roster.