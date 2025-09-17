Big Ten basketball schedule release details announced
With only 47 days until the college basketball season begins, Big Ten basketball fans finally know when they will have a conference schedule in their hands. The announcement leaves the Big 12 as the only high-major conference to not yet release its schedule.
At the end of April, the Big Ten announced which opponents each team would face this upcoming season. So, the Wisconsin Badgers already know that breakout candidates Nolan Winter and John Blackwell will twice see the Purdue Boilermakers and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Braedyn Smith. What they do not know, is when.
That when will be revealed tomorrow, Thursday, September 18th.
Big Ten to unveil conference schedules Thursday on Big Ten Network
In a Wednesday morning release, the conference announced that the 2025-26 Big Ten men's and women's basketball conference schedules will be revealed in a one-hour edition of B1G Live on Big Ten Network beginning at 3 p.m. Central.
With the schedules of 36 men's and women's college basketball programs to analyze in a 60-minute program, it figures to be a rapid-fire affair.
The Badgers men's basketball team will play a 20-game conference schedule, facing every team in the Big Ten. Wisconsin will see 14 of the other 17 teams in the conference only once, hosting seven and going on the road to seven. The Badgers will play a true home-and-home with the remaining three teams.
Wisconsin women's basketball faces a slightly abbreviated 18-game conference slate with only one home-and-home.
Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball 2025-26 conference opponents
HOME
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
AWAY
Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
HOME + AWAY
Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue
Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball 2025-26 conference opponents
HOME
Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon.
AWAY
Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC.
HOME & AWAY
Minnesota