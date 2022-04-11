Wisconsin basketball recruiting: Badgers offer 2023 forward Joseph Estrella

With the spring evaluation period in full swing, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff is scattered around the country watching some of the top players on their recruiting board.

On Sunday, Greg Gard and the Badgers opted to offer 2023 forward Joseph Estrella.

The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and just shy of two blocks per game in the fall while playing with his AAU team Middlesex Magic.

On film, Estrella displays a nice array of post moves, while also flashing an ability to step out and hit shots from behind the arc. He will need to add strength when he gets to a college campus, but his blend of size and inside-outside game make him a perfect fit for Wisconsin's system.

As a 2023 recruit, there is still a ways to go in his recruitment, but Estrella already has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Marquette, Notre Dame, Penn State, Providence, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier in addition to the Badgers.

Estrella is only the sixth player to earn an offer in the 2023 class from Wisconsin so far.

You can see some highlights from this weekend below...

