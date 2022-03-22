Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball: Matthew Mors has entered the transfer portal per reports

One of Wisconsin's young forwards has decided to transfer according to Verbal Commits and 247 Sports.

A day after the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team suffered a tough defeat to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers have reportedly suffered another loss.

On Monday evening Verbal Commits shared that redshirt freshman Matthew Mors entered the transfer portal. 

The move by Mors comes as a big surprise, but the news was confirmed with the South Dakota native by Evan Flood of 247 Sports. 

Mors came to Madison with a ton of fanfare after a stellar high school career at Yankton High School, but the 6-foot-7 forward did not crack the rotation this year and opted to redshirt alongside fellow freshman Chris Hodges.

One would have to imagine that Mors is likely to head closer to home, but he did hold multiple high-major offers from Creighton, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and TCU in addition to both South Dakota teams. 

The decision by Mors leaves Wisconsin with several open scholarships to explore incoming transfers for next season, but Mors was a talented player that will be missed.  

