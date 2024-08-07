Tyler Wahl inks one-year deal to play in Croatia
Tyler Wahl jumped across the Mississippi River when going from high school in Minnesota to college in Wisconsin, and his next jump will take him across the pond to the Adriatic Basketball Association where he'll play in Croatia for KK Zadar.
The Croatian club announced Wednesday that Wahl has signed a one-year contract with an option for a second season with the team in 2025.
Wahl starred for the Wisconsin Badgers the past five seasons and averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 162 games. He was extremely consistent the past three seasons, averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2021-22, 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2022-23, and 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2023-24.
Wahl heading to Europe comes after he worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks. He didn't get drafted by an NBA team but he did play for the Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League.