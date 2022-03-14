Skip to main content

Wisconsin versus Colgate: 2011 matchup revisited

With the Badgers and Raiders set to play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, we take a look back at the last time these two teams met.

Do you remember where you were on November 16, 2011? 

Perhaps you were one of 17,000 fans in attendance at the Kohl Center to see the Wisconsin Badgers take on Colgate in an early non-conference game.  

On that day, Wisconsin would handle the Colgate Raiders easily 68 to 41 behind a 17-point performance by Ben Brust off the bench. 

While Brust was the story that day, the Badgers put together a strong team effort with eight different players scoring at least four points, including a freshman named Frank Kaminsky. Wisconsin also heavily outrebounded Colgate that evening, but the Badgers shot poorly from the free-throw line. 

The 2011 team would go on to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and would ride senior point guard Jordan Taylor into the Sweet 16 with wins over Montana and Vanderbilt. A last-second shot by Taylor would come up short against Syracuse though, and the Badgers would be unable to reach the Elite 8. 

Interestingly, Wisconsin's coaching staff included assistant coaches Greg Gard and Lamont Paris, both of whom will be head coaches in the Big Dance this year. Gard obviously with the Badgers and Lamont Paris with Chattanooga. 

This year's matchup between Wisconsin and Colgate will likely be a more interesting contest as the Raiders have won their last 15 games and recently won the Patriot League title. However, the No. 3 seeded Badgers are an early seven-point betting favorite to win against Colgate, and Wisconsin will have a home-court feel in Milwaukee. 

Reminder, tip-time is set for 8:50 p.m. CST from the Fiserv Forum and the game is on TBS. 

Wisconsin forward Jared Berggren guarding against Colgate in 2011.
