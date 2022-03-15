By the numbers: Wisconsin and Colgate season comparison

The Wisconsin Badgers and Colgate Raiders will meet Friday night in Milwaukee for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Though the Badgers are seven-point favorites, many national pundits are picking the Raiders to put up a fight and potentially pull off the upset.

As part of our ongoing set of previews for the big game, let's take a look at how the two teams compare based on numbers alone.

3 vs. 14

Wisconsin is the No. 3 in the Midwest region after winning a share of the Big Ten with a 24-7 overall record, and a 15-5 mark inside the conference.

Colgate on the other hand is the No. 14 seed in the region. The Raiders won the Patriot League title with a 23-11 record with a sterling 16-2 record inside their conference.

15 in a row

Wisconsin comes into the Big Dance losers of their last two games, their first only multi-game losing streak of the season.

Colgate has won their last 15 games this year. While the level of competition is not comparable to the Big Ten, stringing together that many wins is not easy to accomplish.

70.7 versus 76.1

Wisconsin averages 70.7 points per game and managed to only surrender 66.5 defensively for a +4.2 scoring margin per game.

Colgate scores roughly 76 points per game and holds their opponents to 67 points, a +9 margin.

40%

Wisconsin has not been a strong three-point shooting team all season long. The Badgers are 205-of-657 (31.2%) on the year from deep, with 6.6 made threes per game.

Colgate is one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. The Raiders are 337-of-836 (40.3%) from long-range and average nearly 10 made threes per game.

74.2%

Wisconsin may have a slight edge on the free throw line despite struggling from the charity stripe against Michigan State last week. The Badgers average 14.1 free throws made per game and make them at a 74.2% clip as a team.

Colgate makes under 70% of their free throws and only connects on 10.7 FTs per game.

2.8

Wisconsin has been one of the best teams in the country when it comes to turnovers. The Badgers only turn the ball over an average of 8.5 times per game and have a +2.8 turnover margin on the year.

Colgate has a -.2 turnover margin for the season and averages 11.3 turnovers per game. The Raiders do average around six more assists per game than the Badgers, however.

24

Wisconsin ranks No. 24 in the NET with the following records across the four quadrants of college basketball:

Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4 9-3 record 7-2 record 4-2 record 4-0

Colgate is the No. 128 ranked team according to the NET with the following quadrant records: