Former Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler killed in UVA shooting

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler, one of three University of Virginia student-athletes fatally shot in a campus shooting.
On Monday morning, University of Virginia school president Jim Ryan confirmed that three players on the football team were fatally shot by a former player late Sunday night. 

In a press conference, Ryan confirmed that one of the players fatally wounded in the shooting was former Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler, who joined the Virginia football program earlier this year. 

Jim Ryan called the news "a sad, tragic, and shocking day for our community," and one that is clearly felt across the country. 

Chandler originally signed with the Wisconsin Badgers as part of the 2020 recruiting class, and immediately earned playing time as a freshman on special teams. During the 2020 season, he played in four games as a wide receiver and kickoff return specialist. He recorded two receptions for 28 yards and added six returns for 156 yards, including a 59-yard kick return in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest. 

After playing in six games with the Badgers in 2021, Chandler opted to enter his name into the transfer portal, eventually joining the University of Virginia football team. 

In addition to being a beloved friend by all of his former teammates at Wisconsin, Chandler also played high school football with both Curt Neal (FR) and Gio Paez (RS SO) at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. 

Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed that football players Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed in the shooting as well, with two other individuals wounded. Former Virginia football player Chris Jones is in custody as the shooter in the situation, though the exact motive is still unknown at this time.

Thoughts go out to the families and friends of those involved in this tragic event.

The Wisconsin football program has canceled media availability today as a result of the news, with players finding out the news earlier this morning. 

You can see some player reactions below...

