Entering this season as the starting free safety for the Wisconsin Badgers, Hunter Wohler was ready for a big season. The former four-star recruit showed flashes of his playmaking ability as a true freshman, but 2022 was supposed to be his first real opportunity to make an impact in a Wisconsin uniform.

However, a broken fibula during the second half of the home opener against Illinois State would sideline the sophomore from Muskego (Wis.) for around two months. In his place, former Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu stepped up, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors against Northwestern and providing support against the run, and the pass, given his hard-hitting ability.

After weeks of rehab and tireless work behind the scenes, Wohler made his return last Saturday against Maryland though. With Latu earning the start, head coach Jim Leonhard chose to get creative in order to get Wohler and Latu on the field together, alongside fellow safety John Torchio.

Wohler earned snaps as an outside linebacker opposite Nick Herbig and also rotated in at safety to help keep Latu and Torchio fresh throughout the game. Playing 42 snaps against Maryland, Wohler acquitted himself extremely well in his first game back, recording three tackles and a beautiful interception while dropping into coverage as an outside linebacker.

After the game, Herbig was asked about the significance of having Wohler back in the lineup, and the senior captain didn't hold back, saying, "it's massive. I mean you see he gets a pick first game back, he was out there making hits all over the field, tackles. Hunter is a great player. Anytime you can get a guy like Hunter back, it is nothing but beneficial."

Head coach Jim Leonhard has similar things to say following the game during his postgame availability:

"You lose a guy like Hunter Wohler and the versatility he has. We were able to put him in a lot of different positions today. Really playing some of our outside backer roles, to the field in certain packages. Just continuing to learn our players, what they can handle from adjustments, different packages, and what fits their skill set. We were able to get a big piece back."

Hunter's return didn't come easy, as the in-state standout admitted that "it's been a long road." However, it is clear that the talented safety is part of Wisconsin's plan going forward this season.

Against Maryland, his time as an outside linebacker came in an attempt to offset a specific package that the staff identified the Terrapins liked to run, but there is a good chance that Wisconsin will utilize three safeties on the field more often. Jim Leonhard has shown a willingness to bring an extra safety in during his time as a defensive coordinator, and Wohler's athleticism and versatility should only make that easier for the Badgers.

Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler speaking with reporters at Camp Randall ZStadium prior to fall camp. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With games upcoming against teams such as Iowa and Minnesota, both of whom want to run the ball, Wisconsin could use the depth at safety with Wohler, Torchio, and Latu to generate further deception. All three are capable tacklers in the box and can make plays in coverage, with the trio accounting for eight of Wisconsin's Big Ten-leading 15 interceptions

Regardless of how Jim Leonhard intends to deploy Wohler for the rest of the season, it is clear that he provides the team with another significant weapon. Leonhard was highly complimentary of the sophomore safety's maturity and talent level during postgame Saturday, saying:

"Some guys you really get concerned on the emotions. And they've been out, and they try to press and do a little bit too much, but never felt like I had to even bring it up with him just because of his approach. That is rare out of a young guy to see that maturity and to see him go in there. It's just fun to see the look in his eyes. He is physical. He plays fast. He is aggressive, and he tracks the ball well."

With three regular-season games remaining and the potential for postseason play more probable by the day, Wohler's return is substantial for the defense, and his versatility and aggressiveness should allow Wisconsin to continue to play better football on that side of the ball.

