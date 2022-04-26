2023 offensive lineman Austin Barrett recaps Wisconsin visit

Being the younger brother of current Wisconsin offensive lineman Dylan Barrett, 2023 offensive line prospect Austin Barrett was already very familiar with the football program before his most recent visit to campus on April 16.

However, the visit did mark the first time that the junior from Saint Charles East High School had the chance to meet with new offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

Barrett noted that he was impressed by Bostad and appreciated that he was a "straightforward kind of guy and pretty down-to-earth."

Still searching for an offer from the Badgers, Barrett is hoping to build on his relationship with the new position coach, and he is "excited to see where it goes." While it is not 100% clear where he currently sits on Wisconsin's recruiting board, Barrett intends to come back to campus again in the near future.

However, the Badgers are not the only school he is frequently in contact with this spring. Kansas State, Michigan, and Iowa are also speaking with the 6-foot-7 prospect, and he already a plethora of other scholarship offers. Of the schools that have already offered him, Barrett said, "Cincinnati and Virginia Tech are doing a great job of showing what they are all about, and I have been super impressed with them." Barrett would go on to say that Indiana and West Virginia, who have also offered, have been recruiting him hard as well.

While speaking with All Badgers over the weekend, Barrett noted that "ideally, I'd like to commit before the football season, if not earlier, but if I have to wait to go to a camp this coming June, I'm willing to do that."

Two camps Barrett is currently thinking of attending this summer are Big Ten rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. The three-star offensive lineman is looking for a school with a great position coach and a history of success along the offensive line when it comes to making a decision, and both schools fit that description.

Cincinnati and Virginia Tech fit that description as well. Both schools have a strong tradition and coaches that Barrett has a great relationship with already, in Mike Cummings at Cincinnati and former Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph who he considers like family.

Regardless of where Barrett's recruitment goes, some school is getting an intelligent and talented player. This off-season, Barrett is working on his hand placement ahead of his senior year, but his size and athletic ability set him apart at the high school level. On film he shows an ability to move extremely well, and he possesses the flexibility necessary to be a high-level FBS player in college.

This spring will continue to be big for Barrett as he visits schools and picks up new offers. With Wisconsin's recruiting board continuing to evolve at the position, Barrett is a name to watch, especially if he indeed camps this June.

His brother Dylan was already working with the second unit at guard this spring as a sophomore, and perhaps Austin could wind up wearing a Wisconsin jersey and lining up next to him down the road.

