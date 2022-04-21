2023 RB Jaquez Keyes sees a potential fit with Wisconsin after offer

Having been in contact with Wisconsin running back's coach Al Johnson for a few weeks, 2023 running back Jaquez Keyes didn't necessarily know what to expect going into his unofficial visit to Madison last weekend.

The Ironton High School (Ohio) standout made the nine-hour drive to campus with his father looking to get his first look at the Wisconsin Badgers football program on Saturday, hoping to leave with a scholarship offer.

Having the chance to take in spring practice and hear from a panel of players about their experience with the university, Keyes acknowledged that the highlight of the trip came when he met Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst in his office.

During that interaction, the three-star running back learned more about how the Badgers envision him in their offense and how the staff uses star running back Braelon Allen. The conversation culminated with Keyes earning an all-important scholarship offer from Chryst.

Keyes noted that receiving the offer was a wow moment for him, and he already sees a potential fit with Wisconsin. "I love the offense, it's a power school, so everything is downhill," Keyes stated, which is similar to the offensive scheme his high school team runs.

Keyes is originally from Mississippi, but he has lived in Ohio for the past two years. Last season he ran for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with Ironton High School, and this spring Keyes ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

A powerful runner, Keyes displays a knack for breaking tackles in his junior film. The 6-foot-1, 200 hundred pound back also shows the ability to run away from defenders, which is evident in his nearly 11.5 yards per carry average a year ago.

Keyes currently has other scholarship offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, UMass, and Memphis. While the Wisconsin offer represents a major opportunity for Keyes, he mentioned that he is still open to all schools and doesn't have a favorite, at this time.

According to the three-star prospect, Michigan is also showing interest, and he intends to camp with Louisville, Tennesse, and Alabama. Keyes also disclosed that camping with Kentucky is a possibility.

As things stand, he plans to return to Wisconsin for an official visit sometime this summer after enjoying his time in Madison last weekend.

Keyes is hoping to make a decision prior to his senior season.

2023 RB Jaquez Keyes posing on his visit with the Badgers.

