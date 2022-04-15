Skip to main content

Brookfield East tight end Nollenn Tabaska is set to visit Wisconsin next week

The Badgers have been in contact with in-state tight end Nollenn Tabaska who has ties to the football program.

Growing up a little over an hour away from Madison, Nollenn Tabaska is very familiar with the University of Wisconsin. 

A Badger fan growing up, Nollenn is relatively new to playing football after stepping away from the sport following sixth grade to focus on basketball. 

At 6-foot-7 and about 230 pounds, he is used to being one of the biggest guys on his team, so it was not a surprise that his classmates at Brookfield East High School (Wis. wanted him to try football in high school. 

A standout on the hardwood, Nollenn decided to give football a chance his sophomore year, and so far, it appears to have paid off. Tabaska emerged as a starter for Brookfield East as a junior, and his blend of size and athleticism quickly had college coaches interested after hauling in 243 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a tight end and wide receiver. 

One school that has steadily shown more interest is Wisconsin. 

The Badgers are still looking for a tight end in the 2023 recruiting class and currently only have one offer out to an uncommitted prospect, Jackson Carver. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New recruiting assistant Casey Rabach has led the communication efforts with Tabaska, and Rabach recently extended an invite to spring practice next week. 

The visit will mark the first chance for Tabaska to get a behind-the-scenes look at the program, though he already has some knowledge with his sister working with the athletic department as a student athletic trainer for the football team.  

Tabaska recently wrapped up an unofficial visit to Cincinnati, who is also in frequent communication with him, and he currently holds scholarship offers from Army and Central Michigan. 

Considering the Badgers have signed a Wisconsin-born tight end in two of the past three cycles, Tabaska is a name to watch come this summer. The three-star junior is planning to camp with the Badgers on June 13, and given his basketball background and size, he is a player that could pop in a camp setting. 

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Brookfield East tight end Nollenn Tabaska.
Recruiting

Brookfield East tight end Nollenn Tabaska is set to visit Wisconsin next week

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
Bucky Badger (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball: Badgers land 2023 guard John Blackwell

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (No. 9) intercepting a pass against Minnesota (Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
James Durand of Basha High School in Arizona (Credit: Justin Toumberlin/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 offensive line

By Matt Belz9 hours ago
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal working out at the NFL Combine. (credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

By Matt BelzApr 14, 2022
The Wisconsin marching band (Credit: Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer 2023 defensive end Ty Lofton

By Matt BelzApr 14, 2022
Bucky Badger (credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 wide receivers

By Matt BelzApr 14, 2022
UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Basketball

Greg Gard releases a statement officially welcoming transfer Kamari McGee

By Matt BelzApr 13, 2022