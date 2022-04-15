Brookfield East tight end Nollenn Tabaska is set to visit Wisconsin next week

Growing up a little over an hour away from Madison, Nollenn Tabaska is very familiar with the University of Wisconsin.

A Badger fan growing up, Nollenn is relatively new to playing football after stepping away from the sport following sixth grade to focus on basketball.

At 6-foot-7 and about 230 pounds, he is used to being one of the biggest guys on his team, so it was not a surprise that his classmates at Brookfield East High School (Wis. wanted him to try football in high school.

A standout on the hardwood, Nollenn decided to give football a chance his sophomore year, and so far, it appears to have paid off. Tabaska emerged as a starter for Brookfield East as a junior, and his blend of size and athleticism quickly had college coaches interested after hauling in 243 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a tight end and wide receiver.

One school that has steadily shown more interest is Wisconsin.

The Badgers are still looking for a tight end in the 2023 recruiting class and currently only have one offer out to an uncommitted prospect, Jackson Carver.

New recruiting assistant Casey Rabach has led the communication efforts with Tabaska, and Rabach recently extended an invite to spring practice next week.

The visit will mark the first chance for Tabaska to get a behind-the-scenes look at the program, though he already has some knowledge with his sister working with the athletic department as a student athletic trainer for the football team.

Tabaska recently wrapped up an unofficial visit to Cincinnati, who is also in frequent communication with him, and he currently holds scholarship offers from Army and Central Michigan.

Considering the Badgers have signed a Wisconsin-born tight end in two of the past three cycles, Tabaska is a name to watch come this summer. The three-star junior is planning to camp with the Badgers on June 13, and given his basketball background and size, he is a player that could pop in a camp setting.

