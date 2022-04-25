Wisconsin basketball: Badgers offer Devin Royal and Jamie Kaiser in the class of 2023

Having the chance to hit the road and see prospects around the country, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin coaching staff extended two scholarship offers on Sunday.

The first offer of the day went out to 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jamie Kaiser out of Virginia.

Kaiser is a two-sport athlete who also plays quarterback for Bishop Ireton High School and holds scholarship offers for both sports.

On the hardwood, Kaiser led his high school team with 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds as a junior. He currently holds scholarship offers from 20 schools scattered around the country, including Creighton, George Mason, Richmond, TCU, and a host of mid-major and Ivy League schools.

Based on his most recent high school film, Kaiser appears to be a player with some significant athleticism and a solid jump shot. His game looks like a strong fit for what the Badgers generally seek on the recruiting trail, after all, Greg Gard has found plenty of success with former quarterbacks in the past.

I would expect more schools to become involved with Kaiser over the course of the next few months, but Wisconsin should be in the mix for the unranked guard based on the recent offer and how well his game translates to the system the Badgers run.

You can check out Kaiser's high school film below.

Later on Sunday, Wisconsin extended a second scholarship offer to Pickerington Central High School (Ohio) standout Devin Royal.

Another 6-foot-6 wing, Royal already has some significant scholarship offers on the table beyond the Badgers, which will make him a tough pull on the trail.

Having already taken official visits to Iowa State, Marquette, Penn State, and Xavier so far, Royal also holds scholarship offers from Butler, Dayton, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech, to name a few.

This past season Royal led his high school to a state championship while averaging 19.6 points per game and was one of only two juniors selected as First-team All-State in Division I of Ohio basketball.

A quick watch of his junior highlights and the first thing that jumps out is his ability to finish around the rim. Also a capable jump shooter, his explosiveness in transition and athletic ability would differentiate him from anyone else on the current roster.

It will be interesting to see how big of a factor the Badgers can be in Royal's recruitment, as Wisconsin and Michigan State both look to make a late push.

Royal's junior film can be seen below.

