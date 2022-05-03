Wisconsin offers 4-star running back Bryan Jackson out of Texas

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to be aggressive in the 2024 recruiting class.

On Monday, the running back's coach Al Johnson extended a new offer to four-star running back Bryan Jackson of McKinney, Texas.

At 6-foot tall and a little over 220 pounds, Jackson is a power back that has seen his recruitment take off this spring. Over the past three months, he has added offers from Wisconsin, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Notre Dame, to go along with previous opportunities with Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, USC, and plenty of others.

While it appears as though it will be hard to pull the talented all-purpose back out of Texas, given his impressive list of scholarship offers, Jackson's running style fits Wisconsin's offense nicely.

As a sophomore, Jackson accumulated 1,073 total yards from scrimmage (973 rushing yards) and 13 touchdowns a season ago. Based on his performance last fall, he was a Texas District 5-6A first-team selection.

A quick glimpse at his film and Jackson's ability to stay upright and break tackles stands out. He moves well for a player his size and maintains his balance through contact. A very fluid runner, Jackson looks like a potential high-impact player at the next level wherever he winds up.

Jackson is currently only the second running back in the 2024 class to earn an offer from the Badgers. He joins in-state standout Corey Smith, out of Catholic Memorial High School (Waukesha, Wis.), who is one of the top prospects on Wisconsin's wish list for 2024.

You can watch Jackson's sophomore highlights below:

