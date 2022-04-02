Wisconsin recruiting weekly: a flurry of new 2024 offers go out

With a new leader in the recruiting department, the Wisconsin Badgers football team has been actively extending offers to 2024 prospects.

In an attempt to keep everyone up to speed on what went down this week in the world of Wisconsin recruiting, here is a running thread of the offers that went out.

Elijah Rushing (2024): 4-star edge rusher out of Arizona

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Elijah Rushing is a terrific athlete that projects best as an outside linebacker in Wisconsin's scheme. He holds a number of offers from the Pac-12 and nationally. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Elijah Rushing is a terrific athlete that projects best as an outside linebacker in Wisconsin's scheme. He holds several offers from the Pac-12 and nationally. Rushing specifically gave a shout-out to outside linebacker's coach Bobby April for the offer.

Fletcher Westphal's recruitment is just starting to evolve, but the offensive tackle from Virginia is an intriguing prospect that will likely garner more attention this spring and summer. Westphal primarily has offers from teams out east, for now, namely Virginia Tech and Penn State. Westphal mentioned that the offer came during a phone call with new Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

Sammy Brown (2024): four-star linebacker from Georgia

Sammy Brown is one of the highest-rated players in the entire country for the 2024 class, and he has potentially the best hair as well. The Badgers might be a little late to the party here, but you never know. Brown has early offers from Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and others.

Derek Weisskopf (2024): athlete/outside linebacker out of Iowa

Wisconsin came through with offer No. 1 for Iowa native Derek Wiesskopf, who could project to several positions. The tag of outside linebacker coach Bobby April in his Twitter announcement likely means the staff likes him there though, and he is likely to pick up other offers here soon. Look out for Iowa and Iowa State to also pull the trigger in the coming months.

Weisskopf was offered during a phone call with head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin extended an offer to Cam Williams while on an unofficial visit to Madison on Thursday. The wide receiver out of Glen Ellyn (Ill.) has many early offers from around the Big Ten and Big 12. On film, Williams appears to be a high-level talent, and he would represent a big win on the recruiting trail for Alvis Whitted.

According to his Twitter post, Williams spent the day with Whitted and also had a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst.

Anthony Speca (2024): four-star Pennsylvania linebacker

This is another offer where the Badgers might be a little late, but Speca is a talented prospect. Already holding offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State, Speca is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. We will see if Wisconsin can get him on campus for an unofficial visit soon.

