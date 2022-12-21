Skip to main content

Wisconsin football lands four-star cornerback Amare Snowden

The Wisconsin Badgers add another four-star defensive back to their 2023 recruiting class with Michigan cornerback Amare Snowden pledging to UW on Early Signing Day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After hosting three key official visitors over the weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers have landed another important verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Early Signing Day.

Four-star cornerback Amare Snowden announced his commitment to Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell in from of family and friends. 

Previously committed to Cincinnati since the summer, Snowden took an official visit to Madison this past Saturday and saw enough to know it was the place for him going forward. 

A heralded four-star defensive back out of Roseville (Mich.), Snowden backed away from his commitment with the Bearcats on November 28 and has had plenty of suitors since. Snowden originally included the Badgers in his final six schools before ultimately choosing Cincinnati the first time, but Fickell was able to convince the talented cornerback to follow him to Madison. 

At 6-foot-3, Snowden has incredible length for a defensive back and he possesses great ball skills in the back end. Quick and very athletic, Snowden could project to play free safety or an outside cornerback role at Wisconsin depending on how he develops. He has the size to match up and play physically with any wide receiver in the country, and he has a strong football IQ on the field. 

Overall, Snowden is one of Wisconsin's top recruiting wins in the 2023 class, and he is the No. 13 commit in the cycle for UW. With the Badgers likely to utilize five defensive backs more frequently under Luke Fickell, Wisconsin is loading up with secondary help for next season with now six commits projected to begin their careers at safety or cornerback. 

Snowden represents the third player to join the Badgers after originally committing to Cincinnati, and he is the No. 236 player in the country according to Rivals. The four-star cornerback ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 30 cornerback in the country by the recruiting service as well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Also a standout baseball player, Snowden is a great athlete that excels as a wide receiver as well. He reportedly runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and finished his senior season with 37 tackles, six interceptions, and five pass breakups for Roseville High School. 

With Power-5 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kanas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and West Virginia, Snowden is a talented player that had plenty of other options to choose from. In addition to visiting Wisconsin, he recently took an official visit to West Virginia on December 9. 

With 13 overall commitments, it will now be fascinating to see if Luke Fickell can pull off any surprises on Early Signing Day, as the Badgers have now added five players to the 2023 class in the past two weeks alone. 

You can check out some senior highlights of Snowden in action below. 

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Roseville cornerback Amare Snowden. (Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football lands four-star cornerback Amare Snowden

By Matt Belz
Nazareth Academy athlete Justin Taylor stiff arms a defender while running with the football.
Recruiting

Live updates: Early Signing Day for Wisconsin football

By Matt Belz
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin adds in-state athlete Nolan Vils as a preferred walk-on

By Matt Belz
Freshman quarterback Myles Burkett dropping back to pass against New Mexico State.
Football

Wisconsin football: Updated depth chart for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Matt Belz
Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn celebrate after beating Lehigh.
Basketball

Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers climb to No. 17 in AP poll

By Matt Belz
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers looking to the sideline for a playcall.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football adds former four-star QB transfer Nick Evers

By Matt Belz
Offensive lineman James Durand of Basha High School blocking.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/16)

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin guards Connor Essegian and Chucky Hepburn talk during their game against Lehigh.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball defeats Lehigh: Game notes and top plays

By Matt Belz