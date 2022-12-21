After hosting three key official visitors over the weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers have landed another important verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Early Signing Day.

Four-star cornerback Amare Snowden announced his commitment to Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell in from of family and friends.

Previously committed to Cincinnati since the summer, Snowden took an official visit to Madison this past Saturday and saw enough to know it was the place for him going forward.

A heralded four-star defensive back out of Roseville (Mich.), Snowden backed away from his commitment with the Bearcats on November 28 and has had plenty of suitors since. Snowden originally included the Badgers in his final six schools before ultimately choosing Cincinnati the first time, but Fickell was able to convince the talented cornerback to follow him to Madison.

At 6-foot-3, Snowden has incredible length for a defensive back and he possesses great ball skills in the back end. Quick and very athletic, Snowden could project to play free safety or an outside cornerback role at Wisconsin depending on how he develops. He has the size to match up and play physically with any wide receiver in the country, and he has a strong football IQ on the field.

Overall, Snowden is one of Wisconsin's top recruiting wins in the 2023 class, and he is the No. 13 commit in the cycle for UW. With the Badgers likely to utilize five defensive backs more frequently under Luke Fickell, Wisconsin is loading up with secondary help for next season with now six commits projected to begin their careers at safety or cornerback.

Snowden represents the third player to join the Badgers after originally committing to Cincinnati, and he is the No. 236 player in the country according to Rivals. The four-star cornerback ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 30 cornerback in the country by the recruiting service as well.

Also a standout baseball player, Snowden is a great athlete that excels as a wide receiver as well. He reportedly runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and finished his senior season with 37 tackles, six interceptions, and five pass breakups for Roseville High School.

With Power-5 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kanas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and West Virginia, Snowden is a talented player that had plenty of other options to choose from. In addition to visiting Wisconsin, he recently took an official visit to West Virginia on December 9.

With 13 overall commitments, it will now be fascinating to see if Luke Fickell can pull off any surprises on Early Signing Day, as the Badgers have now added five players to the 2023 class in the past two weeks alone.

You can check out some senior highlights of Snowden in action below.

