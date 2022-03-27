Skip to main content

[Watch] 2022 QB Marshall Howe discusses his commitment to Wisconsin

New Wisconsin commit Marshall Howe talks about his decision to become a Badger.

A day after hearing from Wisconsin recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner, the Wisconsin Badgers picked up a late 2022 commitment from quarterback Marshall Howe. 

On Sunday, we had the chance to sit down with the newest addition to the program and discuss his commitment, as well as what he will bring to the Badgers. 

Check out the video and stay tuned for more recruiting news at All Badgers, a Sports Illustrated channel. 

