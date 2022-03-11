Badgers film study: 2023 QB JJ Kohl picks up an offer from Wisconsin

Following the Wisconsin Badgers missing out on offered quarterback Brayden Dorman back in February, many wondered if Paul Chryst and his staff would offer any more signal-callers in the 2023 class.

Well, days after offering five-star quarterback Dante Moore out of Detroit, the Badgers opted to stay in the Midwest and extend a scholarship to Ankeny High School (Iowa) quarterback JJ Kohl.

Kohl is only the third uncommitted quarterback prospect to currently hold an offer from the Badgers, joining Moore and Kansas native Avery Johnson.

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and a four-star by Rivals, Kohl is the son of Jamie Kohl, the director of Kohl's Professional Camps.

Standing 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, JJ Kohl is a pocket passer with Power 5 scholarship offers from Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Pittsburgh of note.

Having visited Madison multiple times, Kohl is coming off of a big junior season in which he threw for over 2,100 yards and 25 touchdowns on 60% passing with only four interceptions.

Wisconsin should be a significant threat in his recruitment given previous visits, so let's take a deeper look at his junior highlights and fit with the Badgers.

Known primarily for his strong arm, Kohl can throw while on the move and extend plays with his feet when necessary as well. His 6-foot-6 frame allows him to see the entire field, and his film does display an ability to throw to all levels of the defense. He is a very talented player with the pedigree to be great.

The main area of improvement needed for Kohl involves his elongated delivery, but that is something frequently adjusted over time for young quarterbacks. He has the athletic ability and arm talent to be a successful Big Ten quarterback, so making his delivery more compact should come naturally through repetition and intentional practice.

In terms of fit with the Badgers, Kohl is a prototypical passer who is incredibly smart and would be another strong option alongside Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett to take over once Graham Mertz exhausts his eligibility. Like most high school quarterbacks, he orchestrates the offense primarily out of the pistol and shotgun at the prep level, so he would need to adjust to the footwork and reads from under center in Paul Chryst's offense.

Overall, Kohl appears to be a big-time player and the most realistic quarterback option for the Badgers right now in the 2023 class. The fact that the staff has had the opportunity to throw in person and has been building a relationship with him and his family for a while is great news for the Badgers. Wisconsin will now aim to get Kohl on campus again for an unofficial visit this spring and potentially an official visit in the coming months.