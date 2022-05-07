2023 OLB Jordan Mayer can envision himself playing in Camp Randall Stadium

A one-time Boston College commit, Jordan Mayer, noted that his choice to walk away from his pledge to BC was extremely difficult.

However, the 2023 outside linebacker has seen his recruitment take off in the past month, and he is looking to explore all of his options.

"I think I made my decision too quickly," Mayer said of his original commitment. Taking a more methodical approach the second time around the 17-year-old junior is "definitely enjoying [the process] this time," though he did mention that it sometimes "gets a little overwhelming" with so many schools reaching out and communicating with him.

Mayer is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs around 230 pounds, and his explosiveness and tireless motor have made him one of the top prospects in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2023 recruiting class.

While the three-star prospect out of Jefferson Hills plays both ways for Thomas Jefferson High School, he is being recruited by assistant coach Bobby April as an outside linebacker for the Wisconsin Badgers.

In fact, the first recruiting trip that Mayer took following his commitment from BC, was to Madison to learn more about Wisconsin and meet April in person.

When asked about his recent trip, Mayer said, "I loved it overall. Coach April is a real good dude, and they kind of play an old school brand of football that I love."

Additionally, Wisconsin's approach to his recruitment seems to resonate with the edge rusher. "That was the first college I've been to where they aren't really selling themselves. They kind of provide me with what they have to offer, and let me take or leave it," something which Mayer told All Badgers that he appreciated.

Mayer got a first-hand look at the renovations happening at Camp Randall Stadium, something that he acknowledged was his favorite part of the trip. "My goal is to play big-time football, and I can envision myself inside. The atmosphere there looks insane."

In addition to speaking with assistant Bobby April to continue to build a relationship, Mayer had an opportunity to talk with some of the current players, most notably Nick Herbig, who Mayer noted: "just had a different mentality that separates him on the field."

Based on his most recent trip to Madison, Mayer has already lined up a return visit for the weekend of June 10. During that official visit, Mayer hopes to meet all of the players and "get a feel for the team and everyone" in the program.

Mayer is mulling Power-5 offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Wisconsin at this time, but Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Washington are also in talks with him this spring.

He is still in the process of figuring out where else he may take official visits this June, but at this point, it is safe to say that the Badgers are near the top.

"Wisconsin is definitely recruiting me harder than anyone else right now," Mayer said.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.