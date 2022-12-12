Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2023 cornerback Jonas Duclona

Given the coaching change within the Wisconsin football program, the Badgers lost multiple 2023 commits.

While the departure of long-time commits stung at the time, Wisconsin has since rebounded nicely and new head coach Luke Fickell has built some momentum for the Badgers on the recruiting trail in recent days.

Coming off a big official visit weekend, Fickell has officially landed his first commitment as head coach at Wisconsin, with former Cincinnati commit Jonas Duclona opting to follow Fickell to Madison.

Rated as a three-star cornerback, Duclona actually held an offer from the Badgers at the time of his initial commitment to the Bearcats back in June of 2022. However, the talented cornerback was one of the first players to reopen his recruitment upon the news of Fickell's departure, and he is now commitment No. 9 for Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class.

Duclona's commitment comes just a day after wrapping up an official visit to Madison over the weekend, and he is now expected to sign on with the Badgers on December 21 as part of Early Signing Day across college football.

The third cornerback commit for Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class, Duclona is scheduled to participate in the Army All-American Bowl and he ultimately chose the Badgers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Temple, USF, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

Listed as 6-foot tall on his HUDL profile, Duclona comes from Naples High School, the same school that produced Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi. Also a standout basketball player and track star for Naples, Duclona comes to Wisconsin with a ton of athleticism and solid size at 175 pounds.

A multi-year starter at the prep level, Duclona is a twitchy prospect that should provide Wisconsin's secondary some flexibility given his skills. As a senior, he tallied two interceptions and 36 tackles, according to Max Preps, while he has seven total interceptions at the varsity level.

Duclona is the first former Cincinnati recruit to flip his commitment in favor of Wisconsin, but he may not be the last recruit that UW may be closing in on this week.

You can check out some highlights of Duclona in action here.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.