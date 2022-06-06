Former Badgers Chris McIntosh and Troy Vincent nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame

Each year the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announces the nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Monday, a press release by the two organizations shared the 2023 nominees, and two former Wisconsin Badgers are included on the ballot this year. Current athletic director Chris McIntosh and former Wisconsin cornerback Troy Vincent are both up for the prestigious honor.

McIntosh is one of the best offensive linemen to play for Wisconsin. A two-time Rose Bowl winner, McIntosh was a consensus All-American and was a team captain under Barry Alvarez. He started 50 games during the course of his college career and was an Outland Trophy finalist as a senior. He helped pave the way for Ron Dayne's historic record-breaking career, and he went on to be a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

McIntosh returned to Wisconsin to work in the athletic department with Alvarez and has quickly risen through the ranks. He is currently the Director of Athletics for Wisconsin and is one of the most influential people on campus. He was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

McIntosh had this to say about his inclusion in a press release by UW:

"It is truly an honor for me to have my name in the company of so many tremendous players. It's humbling to see the list and read the accomplishments of my fellow nominees. My inclusion on this ballot is a testament to the great coaches and teammates I had during my career. Without them and the success we achieved together, this would not be possible."

Former Wisconsin cornerback Troy Vincent also put together a decorated career during his time with the Badgers.

Vincent played for Wisconsin from 1988 to 1991 and finished his career as a first-team All-American in 1991. A prolific cover corner and return man, Vincent finished second for the Jim Thorpe Award and set several records during his time with the Badgers. He was the Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1991.

Vincent would go on to be a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, and put together a tremendous NFL career spanning the 1990s and 2000s. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2002.

Since his time as an NFL player, he has gone on to become one of the most identifiable figures in the NFL league office, and he is currently the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL.

Vincent was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

This is not the first time that both players have been included on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, but each year their case becomes stronger and stronger based on their impact after their playing days.

To be considered for the honor a player must be a former first-team All-American and also have concluded their college football player career at least 10 years ago.

Vincent and McIntosh are up against 87 other players and coaches at the FBS level for the honor, and voting will take place until June 30.

Below is a list of other former Wisconsin Badgers players and coaches* who are already enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, and the year of their induction:

Barry Alvarez (2010)*

Alan Ameche (1975)

Bob Baker (1972)

Marty Below (1988)

Ron Dayne (2013)

Pat Harder (1993)

Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch (1974)

Phil King (1962)*

Tim Krumrie (2016)

George Little (1955)*

Pat O'Dea (1962)

Pat Richter (1996)

Dave Schreiner (1955)

Harry Stuhldreher (1958)*

Joe Thomas (2019)

You can see the entire list of candidates and the official press release here.

