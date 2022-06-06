Skip to main content

Wisconsin volleyball to play a match at the Kohl Center this fall

The volleyball team will take on Florida on September 16 inside the Kohl Center.

The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is one of the most consistently excellent programs in the sport. 

Head coach Kelly Sheffield has the team playing at an all-time great level, and as a result, fan support is also at an all-time high. 

Fresh off of a 2021 National Championship and three-straight Big Ten Conference Championships, Sheffield and his team will host Florida inside the Kohl Center, according to UW Athletics. 

The game will mark the first opportunity for the volleyball team to hold a regular season matchup in the basketball and hockey arena since 1998. The match will take place on September 16, with the first serve at 7 p.m. CST. 

The Badgers are once again a Big Ten title contender, and the huge non-conference clash will likely draw a big crowd. The match will be included for season-ticket holders, and general admission tickets will go on sale August 16. If Wisconsin is able to sellout the Kohl Center, it would break the NCAA regular season attendance record.

Last season, Wisconsin finished the season with a 31-3 overall record, culminating with back-to-back wins against Louisville and Nebraska to secure a National Championship. 

