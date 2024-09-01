How to Hear Footsteps Better in Black Ops 6 - Best Audio Settings
Call of Duty just dropped the beta for Black Ops 6, allowing players to get a taste of this year's release ahead of launch on October 25th. Players have been loving Black Ops 6 so far, with multiple weapons to try out, three maps to learn and the brand new omnimovement system to master. However, there’s one thing that never changes in Call of Duty, and it makes a massive impact on your success; your audio settings.
Having the right audio settings can be the difference between getting a nuke or not, and they can massively help improve your awareness, and therefore your results in-game. Here’s the best audio settings to help you hear footsteps better in Black Ops 6.
Black Ops 6 Best Audio Settings
Volumes
- Master Volume: 70
- Music Volume: 0
- Dialogue Volume: 70
- Effects Volume: 100
- Cinematic Music Volume: 50
Global
- Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost
- Mono Audio: Off
Functionality
- Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On
- Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic
Voice Chat
- Voice Chat Volume: 50
- Voice Chat: On
- Proximity Chat: On
- Last Words Voice Chat: Off
- Game Voice Channel: Party Only
Firstly, it’s extremely important to be using headphones while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. While you can use your TV or Monitor speakers, the different types of audio will be much easier to hear with Headphones, allowing you to identify threats much easier.
The most important settings here are Audio Mix and Effects Volume. Headphones Bass Boost is the best mix option as it will use the full range of your headphones, allowing you to hear everything much better. As for the effects volume, this setting changes how loud the footsteps will be, so turning this up to the max is crucial for success.
Can you use Loudness Equalisation in Black Ops 6?
Yes, Loudness Equalization can be used in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Loudness Equalisation is a setting available on PC only which makes enemy footsteps louder, greatly increasing the clarity of them over gunfire and teammate voices. In fact, it’s so good that the setting has been banned in the professional Call of Duty League. Here’s how to enable it:
- Go to your PC’s settings.
- Select audio settings.
- Select the ‘Playback’ tab.
- Find your audio device and right-click.
- Select ‘Properties.’
- Select the ‘Enhancements’ tab.
- Check the box next to ‘Loudness Equalization.’
- Click ‘Apply’.
This will ensure that you can hear enemies as clearly as possible in Black Ops 6, and will definitely improve your results.